Kim Kardashian admits to being very superstitious!

Kim Kardashian is very religious … But she is also very superstitious! Indeed, the young woman confided in her rituals!

In an interview with CR Fashion Book, Kim Kardashian confessed to “being a superstitious person”! Indeed, the mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm explained that she had all kinds of rituals of all kinds!

Indeed, the beautiful Kim even gave some examples of these famous rituals! “Before getting on a plane. My family and I always step up in place with the right foot first. »She thus revealed at first!

Kim Kardashian also gave a second example! “Another superstition is that every time we hear an ambulance… we always touch our hair. I also always say a prayer that the person will be well. I am a fan of prayer and superstition. ”

This is information that very few people knew … Besides, star Kim Kardashian has other little rituals …

KIM KARDASHIAN PRESENTS THE NEW SKIMS COLLECTION WITH HIS 2 LITTLE SISTERS

Watch out for your eyes… Kim Kardashian has just unveiled several photos and videos of her last shoot for the SKIMS brand! Indeed, this Sunday, February 14, 2021, la quadra is releasing a new collection of fine lingerie for Valentine’s Day!

So, to promote this drop, the reality TV star called on 2 of her sisters to pose with her in her underwear! Indeed, on the pictures that the latter posted, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are by her side!

A post that the beautiful Kim Kardashian captioned: “SKIMS fits everyone. The Valentine’s Day collection has just been released !!! Buy now on SKIMS.COM and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $ 75. ”

A post that Internet users loved to discover! Indeed, the publication in question has already accumulated more than a million likes in just a few hours, a real record for the beautiful Kim!

The comments are also numerous and all more adorable than the others! “The sexiest of all the Kardashians! You are so beautiful Kim Kardashian! “Or:” Canon girls, the collection of underwear just looks crazy! “” Real goddesses all 3! I love you all! ”

Can we read on the social network of the beautiful Kim Kardashian! Squi comments will therefore please the latter … But also her two young sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner!

One thing is certain, given the number of comments under this post, the new special Valentine’s Day SKIMS collection is likely to be a hit! So that should make Kanye West’s wife happy!