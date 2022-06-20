Kim Kardashian Accuses Pete Davidson of Misspelling His Nephew’s Name and Reveals the Reason for the Funny Mix-up

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seem to be doing pretty smoothly. The couple from the list of the best withstood a storm of hostility on social networks with the former Kardashian, Kanye West, at the beginning of the year, but recently they have been vacationing in tropical surroundings. Davidson earned some serious points from his lady due to his high marks in her “boyfriend test”. However, she also humorously accused him of misstating her nephew’s name and revealed the reason for the confusion.

Last week, Kim Kardashian live tweeted the season finale of her family show The Kardashians (available for streaming on a Hulu subscription). And during the show, she shared a number of tidbits that seemed to delight fans. One “funny fact” she revealed was that Pete Davidson called her nephew Rain “Raymond.” At first glance, it’s a little confusing.

So it seems that the former “Saturday Night Live” star just took an example from Scott Disick. Although one has to wonder why Disick gave this alternative nickname to his son. Perhaps it’s just a joke among relatives. I mean, almost all families have them, so it’s certainly not out of the question for the famous brood. However, regardless of the reason, the SKIMS CEO’s tweet implies that her beau now knows 7-year-old Rain’s real name.

I bet Pete Davidson didn’t mix up any of the names belonging to his girlfriend’s children. According to recent reports, the comedian had several hangouts with his lady’s babies. Just a few weeks ago, he spent some time with 6-year-old Saint, treating him to shopping and a trip to the cheesecake factory. The walk apparently did not please the young man’s father, Kanye West, who is said to have been “very upset” about it. However, Kim Kardashian doesn’t seem to have a problem with her boyfriend getting close to her kids, as she reportedly has “full confidence” in the “King of Staten Island” star.

Those who watch The Kardashians are probably hoping that they will be able to see more of the comedian as the show continues. He was practically absent in the first season, and the reaction of fans to this was quite intuitive. However, the post-credits scene in the finale may make some wonder if the star was really on set more than we thought. It doesn’t guarantee anything for the future, but I guess it’s enough to give a glimmer of hope.

If or when Pete Davidson does show up, it’s safe to say he’ll remember all the names. I really can’t imagine him calling Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s other son, Mason, “Martin” or Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormy, “Stimi.” Although, if he does stumble, I fully expect Kim Kardashian to punish him playfully once again.

The entire first season of The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu, and while you’re waiting for new episodes, look for other new and returning shows that are on CinemaBlend’s TV schedule for 2022.