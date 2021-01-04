Kim Kardashian accused of fake workouts!

Shock on the web! Kim Kardashian fans accuse him of doing fake workouts following not very credible details in his latest training video …

Pissed off, fans throw everything on Reddit.

Kim Kardashian West and her sisters have amazing bodies. They need to train and eat a special diet to maintain their dream figure, especially after having children, right?

Yet the Kardashian-Jenner clan remains fairly secret about their methods … Despite some advice shared in KUWTK, fans do not know much about their habits.

To the delight of her fans, Kim Kardashian has therefore published a short video of her training… Except that the fans are asking for more because many things bother them…

KIM KARDASHIAN: ARE HER BUTTOCKS WRONG?

After the publication of her workout, Kim Kardashian made the buzz on the web! But not for the expected reason …

Indeed, fans noticed that she played sports with her hair down and no weight on her bar. One fan said, “There is no weight on this bar. Considering how often she trains … She’s pretty weak. Before being criticized: I know the bar carries weight. This is just a very low level of difficulty, considering she has individual training. ”

But that’s not all ! One netizen also wrote: “Honestly, it surprises me that for how much she and Khloe train, they have very little muscle definition. ”

They even think it’s more proof that Kim Kardashian’s butt is fake. She is constantly accused of having butt implants or injections and fans believe that such squats will not give anyone such a butt …

“Seriously, you literally can’t get that big booty doing squats without weight supported by chicken thighs. I pull away every time the sisters do workout content because that shit is a lie … None of them are athletes and their bodies are bought and paid for. If you want a real body of strength and fitness, check out Serena Williams. “Then concludes another surfer …



