Kim Junsu JYJ Solo’s Return with New Album

Kim Junsu JYJ will also enliven the South Korean music industry at the end of 2020.

On Thursday (15/10), the C-JeS Entertainment label announced to the media that Kim Junsu will release a new mini album in November.

As they said, “Kim Junsu, who has received a lot of love from the public thanks to his activities not only as a singer but also as a musical actor, will release a new mini album in November.”

This will mark Kim Junsu’s first solo comeback in 3 years, having last released a special single album before he enlisted in the military in 2017.

Not only releasing a new mini album, Kim Junsu will also greet fans around the world through online concerts.



