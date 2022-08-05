Kim Ji Won Considers Joining Song Joong Ki’s Agency

Kim Ji Won is likely to join the same agency as actor Song Joong Ki, HiStory D&C.

Based on reports from South Korean media on Friday (05/08), Kim Ji Won recently met with representatives of the HiStory D&C agency to discuss their exclusive contract.

Since leaving the Salt Entertainment agency in June 2022, until now Kim Ji Won is indeed known to be looking for a new home.

HiStory D&C itself is an agency that houses many popular actors and actresses, including Song Joong Ki and Lee Jong Suk.

Kim Ji Won is known to have starred in several dramas with actor Song Joong Ki, ranging from Descendants of the Sun to the drama Arthdal Chronicles.

Not long ago Kim Ji Won gained great popularity after starring in the drama My Liberation Notes which aired on JTBC and Netflix.