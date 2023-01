Actor Park Seo-joon and singer Kim Jae-joong met in Japan.

On the 2nd, Jae Joong wrote on his Instagram: “Everyone worked hard today. Thanks to those who came from Korea. It was nice to meet you again in a foreign country. Happy New Year to everyone.”

Kim Jae-joon attended the concert “KROSS vol.1-kpop masterz-2023”, which took place on the 2nd at the Vannerin Dome Nagoya in Nagoya, Japan.