Kim Jae Hyun N.Flying also tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday (03/09) yesterday, three N.Flying members consisting of Lee Seung Hyub, Yoo Hwe Seung, and Seo Dong Sung have tested positive for COVID-19.

Now a day later, Kim Jae Hyun’s PCR test results also showed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Cha Hun got a negative test result, so he is the only N.Flying member who has not contracted COVID-19.

Through its official announcement, the agency FNC Entertainment stated:

“This is FNC Entertainment. N.Flying’s Kim Jae Hyun tested positive for COVID-19 today (September 4). Cha Hun, who underwent a PCR test with Kim Jae Hyun, tested negative. Accordingly, Kim Jae Hyun has joined Lee Seung Hyub, Yoo Hwe Seung, and Seo Dong Sung, who all tested positive yesterday, to follow the instructions of the health authorities by undergoing self-quarantine and taking all necessary measures. Cha Hun has also entered a period of self-quarantine since yesterday. Once again, we apologize for worrying fans and many people. Our agency will follow instructions from health authorities, and we will do our best to help our artists return in good health as quickly as possible.”

Get well soon Kim Jae Hyun, Lee Seung Hyub, Yoo Hwe Seung, and Seo Dong Sung!