Kim is alive after Breaking Bad — so what now?

Attention: SPOILERS for episode 11 of season 6 “Better Call Saul”.

“Better Call Saul” confirmed that Kim Wexler (Rhea Seahorn) is still alive after the events of “Breaking Bad”, but what does this mean for the rest of the episodes? Viewers last saw Kim packing up to leave the apartment she shared with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk). She quit her job as a lawyer and broke off her destructive and toxic relationship with Jimmy, which completed his transition to Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad.

Since then, nothing has been seen or heard of Kim until Jimmy answered a call from her former secretary Francesca in the first scenes of the 11th episode of season 6, “Better Call Saul.” Kim, which is confirmed by the way he reacts to Francesca’s mention of her. She tells him that after the collapse of Walter White’s drug empire and subsequent investigations, Kim called her to make sure she was okay and asked if Jimmy was alive. This gives him hope for the future and supports a potential “Better Call Saul” happy ending for Jin and Kim. But those hopes seem to have been dashed very quickly, leaving the end of Kim’s story open as “Better Call Saul” approaches its finale.

Kim’s ultimate fate was one of the biggest issues to discuss in Better Call Saul. Since viewers knew she hadn’t appeared in Breaking Bad, there were plenty of theories about how her story would eventually end. Kim’s lies about Howard Hamlin and her involvement in his shocking death caused her to quit the legal profession and break off her relationship with Jimmy. That was a more satisfying explanation for Kim’s absence from Breaking Bad than the murder of Lalo Salamanca, but it remains to be seen if that’s really how her story ends. Imagining the possibility of Jimmy and Kim chatting after “Breaking Bad” suggests that she will be more on the timeline of “Better Call Saul” Gene.

What’s the best way to call Saul to finish Kim’s story? Will she and Jean be reunited?

Despite the fact that the audience can’t hear what is being said, it is clear that Jimmy’s phone call with Kim is not going well. In the noise of passing traffic, Jimmy’s voice gets louder and he gestures wildly. After he hangs up, Jimmy/Jin smashes the phone and pierces the glass with his foot. It’s unclear if he actually talked to Kim, or if she flatly refused to talk to him when he calls her at work. The fact that Jimmy knows where Kim is implies that this isn’t the first time he’s tried to contact her, and viewers can see him trying to contact her during the Saul Goodman era. Perhaps this is how “Better Call Saul” ends Kim’s story when she and Jimmy talk for the last time, perhaps at an unseen moment from the “Breaking Bad” timeline. It might even take some of Kim’s guilt away from Howard, given how bad Jimmy gets when she dumps him.

The phone call also makes a potential reunion of Kim and Jimmy/Jin is more unlikely than ever. Jimmy’s actions show that Kim doesn’t want to talk to him. Either she told the colleague who picked up the phone not to call her, or she came to the line and gave him some harsh words about his connections with Walter White. Whatever happens, it’s unlikely that Kim will travel from her new home in Florida to Omaha to watch the final episodes of “Better Call Saul.”