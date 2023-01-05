Kim In Kwon and Cha Chung Hwa will turn into the best duet of the afterlife in “Kokdu: Season of the Deity”!

MBC’s “Kokdu: Season of Deity” is a fantasy novel that tells the story of a grim reaper named Kokdu (Kim Jong Hyun) who descends into this world to punish people every 99 years. Kokdu meets Han Kyo-chol (Im Soo-hyang), a doctor with mysterious abilities, and starts working from home.

The drama recently released the first shots of Kim In Kwon and Cha Chung Hwa in their roles as Ok Shin and Gak Shin, two demi-human demigods who help the grim reaper Kokdu, the god of the underworld.

Kim In Kwon’s character Ok Shin is a demigod of greed who is constantly chasing money. As a master for all money, he enjoys all the advantages of his impressive position as the head of Bulhwa Group, one of the top 10 chaebols in Korea. However, the purpose of his existence is simply to serve Kokdu, who has the ability to instantly make him feel small.

Since all his attention and feelings are focused on money, Ok Shin is ignorant and has no tact. As a result, Ok Shin always behaves in such a way that Kokdu is annoying, losing face every time. However, until the curse of the Creator is lifted from Kokdu, they are both destined to survive these harsh days together, but fortunately Ok Shin has his smart partner Gak Shin, who will slow him down and create peace in a trio.

Unlike Ok Shin, the character of Cha Chung Hwa Gak Shin is a demigod of rumors, more quick—witted, intuitive and intelligent than anyone else. She is a real force who has the key to every rumor in the world, but she is also cold and insensitive at any time of the day. The only time Gak Shin gets warm is when she does something for Kokdu.

Trying to wash away bad karma, Gak Shin follows the Creator’s command and begins to help Kokdu, but begins to feel indescribable pity for Kokdu, who began to forget the cause of all his suffering. As a result, she has frequent outbursts of frustration with Ok Shin, whose lack of common sense does not allow him to kiss Kokdu. Stay tuned to find out how Gak Shin got entangled in the unpleasant fate of Kokdu.

The contrast between Ok Shin and Gak Shin is shown in a shot with both of them, where Gak Shin stands in a luxurious outfit, and Ok Shin cowardly hides behind her and stealthily glances at his surroundings.

MBC’s “Kokdu: Season of Deity” will premiere on January 27 at 21:50 Korean time. KST and will be available on Viki.