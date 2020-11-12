Kim Hyun Joong won the legal battle against ex-girlfriend

After a 5-year long legal battle, Kim Hyun Joong has emerged victorious by being found not guilty of allegations of abuse brought by his ex-girlfriend.

This November 12, the Supreme Court of South Korea declared Kim Hyun Joong’s innocence of the criminal charges that had been filed against him. This final verdict ends the actor and singer’s bitter legal battle against his former girlfriend with the nickname “Choi.”

This long legal battle began in 2015 when Choi filed a criminal lawsuit accusing Kim Hyun Joong of assault, in his argument the former girlfriend of the Korean actor and singer pointed out that he physically abused her resulting in the loss of his son as a result of the relationship .

Kim Hyun Joong’s counter lawsuit

From the beginning, Kim Hyun Joong denied the accusations against him and filed a civil lawsuit against Choi. Thus, the civil case reached the prosecutor’s office, giving rise to the criminal case that ended in a tough and long 5-year legal battle that affected the famous man who reported suffering from stress due to the damage to his public image as an actor and singer.

Released tomorrow on HYUNJOONG channel. pic.twitter.com/SY3j4bcAkX — kimhyunjoong (@khj_heneciatwt) November 12, 2020

Following the final court verdict in favor of Kim Hyun Joong, Choi has been indicted on the charges of attempted fraud in addition to being sentenced to pay 100 million won to the K-Pop actor and singer for damages.




