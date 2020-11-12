Kim Hyun Joong wins legal battle with ex-girlfriend

Kim Hyung Joong’s legal battle came to an end after the court returned a verdict in favor of the Korean singer.

For 5 years, Kim Hyun Joong faced a legal process with his ex-girlfriend, he was accused of exercising violence against this girl and, although the complaint was withdrawn after the payment of a fine and financial compensation for the confidentiality of legal processes of this Kind, later the actor’s girlfriend filed a new complaint pointing out that Kim Hyun Joong had led her to have an abortion.

The former member of SS501 filed a claim due to the violation of the confidentiality contract they had established, but also for defamation. The legal battle between Kim Hyung Joong and his ex-girlfriend continued with new statements coming to light and the birth of the couple’s son, but the Supreme Court verdict has ended the fight.

KIM HYUN JOONG’S EX-GIRLFRIEND WILL HAVE TO PAY A FINE FOR THE DAMAGES

After a long struggle, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Kim Hyun Joong, noting that there is no evidence that his ex-girlfriend was coerced or pressured into having an abortion.

Given this, the girl will have to pay a sum of 100 million Korean won for the damage caused to the singer’s image.

