Kim Hyun Joong was hypnotized and recounted his experience. On his personal blog, Kim Hyun Joong experimented with hypnosis and showed part of the session he had.

Like every Tuesday, Kim Hyun Joong shared a new video from his YouTube channel to the joy of his thousands of Henecia around the world. On this occasion, the K-pop idol showed his experience by undergoing hypnosis to find out aspects of his past life.

Starting the video, the remembered Boys over flowers actor said he was somewhat anxious about this new feat and showed a brief review of the career of Seol Ki Moon, a famous hypnosis expert, and director of the Institute for Mental Research.

The specialist was very happy to receive Kim Hyun Joong and received him since the artist complied with the protocol to enter the place.

They then had a long conversation about their expectations with hypnosis and some facts about the former SS501 member’s daily life.

When Dr. Seol Ki Moon took the bracelet Kim Hyun Joong was wearing, fans thought he was going to start the process, but no. The video on the YouTube channel ends when both are in the room where the session would take place.

The second part and discoveries about the past life of the Korean actor of Boys Over Flowers will be revealed in part two of the video blog, which will premiere on 25 August at 6.00 pm (KST).

