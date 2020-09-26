Kim Hyun Joong to have a very special online concert

Fans of Kim Hyun Joong will be able to see this singer’s show very soon, know the details of his concert online.

Although many people got to know Kim Hyun Joong through his acting performance, this idol continues to work on his music as a solo artist, and this is your chance to see him perform live through an online broadcast.

Kim Hyun Joong recently announced his plans to hold a distance concert, which will allow him to reconnect with his fans around the world and share a good time where music will bring them together.

This show comes at a precise moment, where musical shows cannot be performed the way they usually do in order to take care of the health of the artist, the staff and the audience. But fans want to keep seeing their favorite idols and an online concert is the solution.

Kim Hyun Joong’s show will be called A Bell Of Blessing and has some big surprises in store for HENECIA.

WHEN WILL THE KIM HYUN JOONG CONCERT BE?

The SS501 member shared some posters and promotional videos for the upcoming show, sparking the excitement of his fans around the world.

The virtual concert is scheduled for next October 3, but the hours vary according to the geographical area where you are.

Kim Hyun Joong’s page has already published the process to access the show, where you will have to purchase a ticket for a value of 28.10 euros, which is equivalent to approximately 730 Mexican pesos.

