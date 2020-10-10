Kim Hyun Joong, know all the idol’s drama and movies

Kim Hyun Joong, know all the Korean dramas and movies that the actor and SS501 member has participated in.

Korean entertainment is full of celebrities who have stolen the hearts of fans with their characters in Korean dramas, some of the actors have also had a musical career in Korean pop, such as Kim Hyun Joong, who was part of group K -pop SS501, he is currently pursuing his solo career with the support of his fandom HENECIA.

The idol began his acting career in Asian series with some cameos, he has also had a couple of leading roles, he even participated in OST for the K-Dramas he has been in, such as the song “One More Time” and “Kissk Kiss” . Among his most beloved characters are “Yoon Ji Hoo” and “Baek Seung Jo.” The 34-year-old actor, 835 in Korean age) and originally from the city of Seoul has a long history in Korea.

Some of his work can be seen on Netflix, such as “Boys over Flowers”, also on pages to watch free dramas or platforms like Viki, one of the most popular sites for fans of Korean series. Regarding his musical career, he made his solo debut in 2011 with his album BREAKDOWN. Currently, he works for the KEYEAST & Henecia agency, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment.

ALL DORAMAS AND KOREAN FILMS BY KIM HYUN JOONG

Can Love Be Refilled?

Starring: Byun Jung Soo and Jung Chan Woo

November 2005

Drama drama that narrates the lives of two sisters and their marriages, on the one hand Jin Joo and her ex-husband Dong Woo, on the other Sun Joo and Sang Tae, who will have to face the decadence of love and discover that relationships are built day to day.

Nonstop 5

Starring: Park Jin Woo, Lee Seung Gi, Tablo

October 2005

Youth drama that narrates the life of a group of students who go through different moments as a family, at school and who deal with different conflicts.

Hotelier

Stars: Ueto Aya and Tanabe Seiichi

April 2017

It tells the life of Odagiri Kyoko, a hotel assistant who will seek the return of the former manager when the business enters a crisis, but on her trip to South Korea, she will meet a boy named Mizusawa Keigo who wants to take over her heart and her where you work.

Spotlight

May 2008

Starring: Son Ye Jin and Ji Jin Hee

It tells the life of two reporters from a local newscast who stand out for their work, Woo Jin will become Seo Woo Jin’s mentor and develop feelings for him, there will also be a rival who will try to destroy the dreams of the protagonist.



