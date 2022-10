Kim Hyun-joong, an actor and singer, married his unknown girlfriend in February last year.

The couple insisted on a private ceremony and happily married surrounded by the closest people.

The “Boys Over Flowers” actor and his wife announced that they were expecting a baby in July last year, sharing their happiness.

On October 29, it became known that the singer and his wife had a healthy baby boy on the same day.

Congratulations to the little family!