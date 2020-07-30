Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, Yoo Ah In and Won Jin Ah star in “Hell”

Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, Yoo Ah In and Won Jin Ah will be in charge of bringing the protagonists of Hell, also known as Hellbound, a new original supernatural-themed drama from the Netflix platform.

Hell is based on a webtoon of the same title written by Yeon Sang Ho and illustrated by Choi Kyu Seok.

The plot of the series revolves around a supernatural phenomenon in which the angels of hell ascend to the human world, appear before people without them realizing it and condemn them to die. With the uncertainty of whether this is a blessing or a curse, a new religion arises that proclaims itself an interpreter of God’s intentions.

Kim Hyun Joo, who has recently confirmed her involvement in the JTBC drama Undercover, will play in the drama Min Hye Jin, a smart and self-confident lawyer who is going against the New Church of Truth and her devoted devotees, Punta arrow.

Park Jung Min, who has worked on numerous films and was also part of the cast of the 2018 drama Mr. Sunshine, will be playing Bae Yeong Jae in Hell, the producer of a broadcast company investigating the New Church of Truth.

Yoo Ah In, who recently worked on the #ALIVE movie, will bring Jeong Jin Soo, the mysterious and captivating leader of the New Church of Truth, to life in the series. When the angels of death arrive in the human world, he and his followers begin a crusade ensuring that the visits are the will of the Divine.

For her part, Won Jin Ah, who will also star in JTBC drama Sunbae, Dont Put on That Lipstick, will transform into Hell in Song So Hyun, Bae Yeong Jae’s wife and member of the New Church of Truth. Song So Hyun will soon be under a lot of pressure from the cult.

Hell will be directed and written by Yeon Sang Ho, who will have the collaboration of artist Choi Kyu Seok in writing the script. The drama will be produced by Lezhin Studio and will be available in 190 countries via Netflix.



