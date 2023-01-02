SBS has released new footage featuring Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Kim Moo-yeol and Jung Soo-bin!

“Trolley” is a detective romantic drama about a politician’s wife who faces the biggest dilemma of her life after the secret she was hiding is unexpectedly revealed. Kim Hyun-joo plays Kim Hye-joo, the wife of National Assembly member Nam Joon-do (Park Hee-sun), who prefers to stay out of the public eye instead of being an active politician’s wife.

Spoiler alert

Earlier in episode 4, Kim Hye-joo faced a crisis when her classmate Jin Seung-hee (Ryu Hyun-kyung) appeared in front of her and said, “It’s been a long time, Kim Jae-eun. No, I mean Kim Hye Joo. You’re a murderer. About 20 years ago, in her hometown of Yongsan, Kim Hye-joo became uncomfortable with Jin Seung-hee, her mother Lee Yoo-shin (Gil Hae-yeon) and her family members due to a series of events. Since then, Kim Hye-joo has left her hometown and lived a completely different life under a new name. For her, the existence of Jin Seung-hee, who is trying to uncover her hidden past, is like a time bomb.

In one of the shots, Kim Hye-joo’s anxious expression talks about the consequences of her reunion with Jin Seung-hee. She looks at her phone and it seems that she is about to cry.

In the following image, Kim Soo-bin (Jung Soo-bin) is lost in thought, holding a bus ticket from Yongsan to Seoul.

Meanwhile, Nam Joong-do and Jang Woo-jae (Kim Moo-yeol) meet with Choi Ki-yong (Ki Tae-yeon) to investigate the corruption case of Supreme Council member Kang Soon-hong (Jang gwan). Jang Woo Jae frowns when he receives unpleasant news, and Nam Joon Do’s expression also gets tougher when he receives a report from Jang Woo Jae. Viewers are interested to know how things are going.

The production team noted: “A complete mystery is revealed when Kim Hye Joo’s secret comes to the surface. Please pay attention to the relationship between Kim Hyo Joo and others, as well as the change in their emotions.”

“Trolley” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 22:00. KST.