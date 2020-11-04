Kim Bum wasting the cuteness in behind-the-scenes video

The K-Drama Tale of the Nine Tailed is a true success since its premiere, its original story full of beings from Korean mythology, combined with impeccable staging and excellent performances led by Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum. they have earned it a place in the public’s taste.

Special attention has been given to actor Kim Bum in the role of the evil gumiho Lee Rang, a captivating supernatural being known to be the most dangerous of all gumihos that live among humans, because he despises them and enjoys creating chaos in his wake.

Kim Bum’s participation in Tale of the Nine Tailed marks the return of the actor after four years of absence and having completed his compulsory military service, so his work had created great expectations that he has successfully surpassed.

Recently the K-Drama producers released a behind-the-scenes video of the actot interacting with cast members that reveal the star’s kindness and sweetness far removed from the villain he plays.



