Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in the middle of the ocean!

The sublime Kim Kardashian has unveiled three sublime photos of her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian bathing in the ocean!

Watch out for your eyes … A few hours ago, Kim Kardashian posted several beautiful pictures of herself and her sister Kourtney Kardashian swimming in the ocean!

On vacation in the Caribbean for several weeks now, the Kardashian clan takes the opportunity to take sublime photos… Clichés that influencers obviously share with their millions of Instagram subscribers!

Thus, on Tuesday February 9, 2021, the beautiful Kim Kardashian unveiled no less than 3 photos of her bathing in a swimsuit! Pictures in which the 40-year-old was not alone!

Indeed, her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian also posed on the 3 images! A post that Kim fans loved! Indeed, the post in question has already accumulated more than 3.6 million likes on the social network in barely 24 hours, a real record!

The comments are also very numerous! Indeed, Kim Kardashian subscribers wanted to compliment the photos! We let you admire one of the pictures in question your turn below! Hot in front …

KIM KARDASHIAN: HER FANS FIND HER MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN EVER!

In addition to posting beautiful photos of herself, through this post, the beautiful Kim Kardashian also proved that she has a good sense of self-deprecation!

Indeed, in the caption of this publication, the young woman wrote a text that referred to the famous episode of Keeping up with the Kardashian where she burst into tears because she lost her diamond earrings in the ocean. !

An episode in which we can also see that Kourtney Kardashian was not at all touched by her sister’s tears! “Kim, there are people who die every day”, she replied to put it into perspective!

Anyway, today, Kim Kardashian prefers to rethink this little sequence with a smile! So she captioned her post, “Kourney lost her earrings in the ocean, so I helped him find them!” ”

A post that her fans have validated … Indeed, you only have to read the many comments to see it! “Kim Kardashian has matured so much! She looks gorgeous in this swimsuit, which for once is not tiny! ”

Or: “My favorite episode of Keeping up with the Kardashian! Kim is really funny in spite of herself! As for Kourney, she is truly the queen of the family! Can we read on the social network of the mother of Chicago, Psalm, Saint and North!

Super kind and adorable comments! An enthusiasm that will therefore please the main concerned! Indeed, the latter can count on an army of ultra-responsive subscribers to each of her posts on Instagram… The dream of any influencer!