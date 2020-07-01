Kim and Khloé Kardashian praise Kylie Jenner for her new look change. The businesswoman recently boasted her blonde hair. However, it returned to generate a trend by showing itself with a brown tone.

Kylie Jenner continues to surprise her followers on social networks. Just a week ago, she was showing off her new blonde shade. Apparently the businesswoman got bored with this and decided to dye her hair brown again.

The businesswoman shared a suggestive photograph on her Instagram where she is seen wearing a tight pink corset . It is there where her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian gave their opinion on the new look change.

Damn, I love that hair color , says the Keeping up with the Kardashians star . While Khloé assures Kylie that this is her proper tone. “I literally passed out!” , affirms in reference to the corset .

Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner , was not far behind either and stated that she looked ‘beautiful’ in that new shade. According to the Instagram photos, it seems that the businesswoman and model decided to change her image after Khloé Kardashian’s birthday party , which was held last weekend.

Especially because of an image that her mother shared on social networks, where Kylie is seen with pink hair.

It should be noted that the popular American family had a meeting last weekend for Khloé Kardashian’s 36 years . Was Kim Kardashian the only one of the sisters who was not at the meeting because she was traveling with her family.



