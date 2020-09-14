Kim and Khloé Kardashian, despite the announced ending

Yet, 3 days ago, Khloé Kardashian and her sisters announced the end of KUWTK. After much argument over it, the official announcement dropped!

The fans find themselves saddened! Still, the show has been around for 14 years!

A source close to the Jenner – Kardashian clan told us, “Kim and Khloé are happy to still be shooting for now. They all had some conflicts before deciding to stop producing KUWTK but everyone seems to agree with that decision now. ”

He then adds to conclude “They will all continue to film the last season, including Rob. They want to make the season memorable for their fans ”!

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN TAKEN THE KUWTK STOP VERY WRONG

Explaining how her family handled the decision, Kris Jenner then confessed that Khloé Kardashian “hasn’t stopped crying” since the announcement.

“We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, but I think Khloé is the one taking it the hardest.” Mom explains to us during a live with Ryan Seacrest.

“She was so sweet and emotional about it. But there is still so much to go through and we are going to have a great time doing what we are doing, ”she said afterwards. Poor Khloé Kardashian, she looks as sad as us!

But why did you sign the end of KUWTK which was going so well? Kris Jenner said it “just seemed like the right time”.

To your agendas! The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming up next year!



