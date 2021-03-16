Killing Eve: Season 4 will be its last, the drama may spin-off

Killing Eve, which quickly became one of the most acclaimed and beloved productions in the world of the series, will be finished with Season 4 next year.

The series was initially commissioned for a fourth year in January 2020, but the pandemic caused a continued delay in production. Filming is now scheduled to begin in the coming months.

However, AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd, companies that produce Killing Eve, are currently in the process of developing spinoffs for the main series, finding ways to continue the world that has already been built.

In a statement, the lead character’s interpreter, Sandra Oh, said the work was one of her greatest experiences and says she is looking forward to plunging back into Eve’s incredible mind. that brought this story to life and the fans who will be back for the exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.

Jodie Comer also commented on her journey. She said that Killing Eve was the most extraordinary journey that she went through and will be forever grateful. The actress thanked all the fans who accompanied them and said that although the good things come to an end, the story is not over yet.

Each of Killing Eve’s seasons had a different showrunner in charge. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was in charge in season 1, followed by Promising Young Woman director, Emerald Fennel, in season 2, and Suzanne Heathcote in season 3. Laura Neal will be the editor-in-chief of last season.

Neal will also serve as executive producer alongside Oh, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Lee Morris and Sally Woodward Gentle.

The last year of the series, with eight episodes, is scheduled to debut in 2022. Be sure to check it out!