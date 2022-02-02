Killing Eve Season 4: Revealed trailer and date of the last installment of Sandra Oh

It’s been a little over two years since fans of the popular British drama on BBC America and AMC watched the third season of Killing Eve. However, things are about to change, because the date of the last installment of this incredible series played by the popular actress Sandra Oh has been revealed and confirmed.

Let us remember that the recordings of season 4 of Killing Eve were also affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why they had never revealed a date to see the last installment due to the various complications they faced with the new security protocols. that were required for its production.

However, the BBC America television network in conjunction with AMC finally revealed the first full trailer for season 4 of Killing Eve. In which Eve (Sandra Oh) is seen being brought in by Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), who wants revenge on The Twelve for the death of her son. While Eve herself pursues her own revenge.

Next, we see a tense confrontation between Eve and her ex-lover Villanelle (Jodie Comer), with the latter desperate to show how she has changed and what she is willing to do, which could bring this tumultuous relationship to a fatal end. .

In addition to that, the trailer also confirms that the release date for the fourth and final season of Killing Eve will be on February 27, 2022. Check out the trailer below in the video.

It is true that it can be heartbreaking for all the fans who were waiting for the final moment of this incredible program, however, the actress Jodie Comer assured a while ago during an interview, that it was the right time for the drama to come to an end, especially since I already wanted it to end.

“I’ve been with this character for a long, long time. [But] I’d rather we end on a good note and maintain our integrity, rather than go on and on, and get kicked out the door.”

Despite the good news, the reality is that the people of Europe will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the last season of Killing Eve, because a release date has not yet been confirmed for them.