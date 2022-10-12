“Killing Eve” lead writer Laura Neal signs an agreement with MGM Television

EXCLUSIVE: Laura Neal, who was the lead writer and executive producer of the fourth and final season of the BBC America series “Killing Eve,” is starting a business with MGM Television.

Neil, whose other credits include Netflix’s “Sex Education,” has entered into a multi—year general agreement with the production division owned by Amazon.

She will create, develop and produce original programs based on scripts for the MGM television studio.

Neil has also worked on Netflix series including Day Break and Turn Up Charlie, BBC’s Tatau, Channel 4’s My Mad Fat Diary and Secret Diary of a Call Girl on ITV2.

“I am very excited to work with the MGM team. I’ve been a fan of their original and genre-defining shows for a long time, and I can’t wait to start our collaboration. I’m very excited about our early creative discussions and the opportunity to create series that push boundaries, inspire new understanding and celebrate the characters we love, hate, love to hate and everything in between,” Neal said.

“We are big fans of Laura Neal at MGM and her sharp ability to tell terribly funny stories,” added Michael Wright, president of Scripted Television at MGM. “There is no doubt that Laura’s star is rising fast, and we are very excited to help share her unique, brilliant voice with even larger audiences around the world.”

Neil is represented by Grandview, United Agents and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.