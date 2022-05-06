Killing Eve: Actress Sandra Oh Reveals Details of Drama’s Alternate Ending

BBC America’s popular crime thriller Killing Eve ran for a total of four continuous seasons developing a sizable fan base. However, its final episode seems to be giving fans something to talk about, who were in disagreement with its outcome. Spoiler alert for the end of the show!

Killing Eve featured disgruntled MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) leaving her post and later joining MI6, where she is ordered to track down and capture Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a skilled assassin and member of a mysterious criminal organization known as The Twelve. However, the two develop a complex relationship and become increasingly obsessed with each other.

But, this connection eventually turned into genuine love and that the viewers were enjoying in each of the seasons of Killing Eve, although both never fully realized what they felt, until the controversial death of Villanelle in the final episode. of the drama. What generated various opinions among viewers because of how cruel it happened.

However, during an interview that actress Sandra Oh had for the website Deadline on May 4, 2022, the star was talking about what happened at the end of Killing Eve, in which she mentioned that it seemed completely different from the one they got. when they were filming the last scenes of the drama, in which he was raising different ideas with the writer of the program.

“I was like, ‘You should kill off my character,'” she recalled throwing in a conversation with season 4 head writer Laura Neal.

According to Sandra Oh, her character had reached an end point in the third installment of Killing Eve, in which the producers thought that she also deserved to die, because she had gotten into a place that is very difficult to escape, and more so when you have very deep feelings for another person.

“Eve was starting to get into a nihilistic place, and we thought, ‘Let’s continue that line and go right into it,’” explains Oh, and for a while, that plan stuck.

Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the productions were stopped, so Killing Eve also closed the set, waiting for permits and security measures to continue filming. But, during that time the mindset of the writers behind the show changed, especially with the fate they had in mind for Eve in the show’s final episode.

“‘We can’t do it. We have to change it…Eve needs to live,'” Sandra Oh recalled being told about the ending of her character.

At the end of the final episode of the fourth and final season of Killing Eve, Villanelle ended up suffering a gray fate, while Eve managed to survive the last problems they faced. On the other hand, fans find themselves divided by the ending of the show and hoping for some spin-off or special episode that will clarify or change things.