Killers Of The Flower Moon: Leonardo DiCaprio Film Reveals Official Photo

Killers Of The Flower Moon: Over the years, the partnership between Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese has resulted in major film successes, such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Now, they are back together to repeat the big milestones.

The duo’s new project is entitled Killers of the Flower Moon, which has yet to be translated into Portuguese, and is the sixth film to feature a partnership between DiCaprio and Scorsese. Recently, the first image of the feature was published, which shows a dinner scene between the characters Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone).

Excited for the movie? Check out what we already know about the production!

More details on the movie Killers of the Flower Moon

The feature is based on the nonfiction work written by David Grann, which tells the story of the Osage tribe during the 1920s. In the Oklahoma lands where they lived, large oil reserves were discovered and, from there, developed multiple murders against the tribe, making the period known as the Kingdom of Terror.

In Killers of the Flower Moon, we have Mollie Burkhart, a character played by Lily Gladstone, who is a descendant of the Osage tribe and ends up falling in love with Ernest, a character from DiCaprio.

In addition to the greats already mentioned, Scorsese’s film also includes Jesse Plemons and Robert De Niro as supporting actors along with Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers and many others.

Although the first image released of Killers of the Flower Moon is focused on the romance between the protagonists, it also shows that there is a dark tone that must be present throughout all the scenes, after all, it portrays the Kingdom of Terror, a massacre historic.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, will Apple bring Killers of the Flower Moon to the award season in 2022?