Killers of the Flower Moon: Brendan Fraser to make Scorsese film

Killers of the Flower Moon: Actor Brendan Fraser has joined Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in the cast of Killers of the Flower Moon, director Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film to be released on Apple TV+.

The news was given this Tuesday (03) by Deadline website. According to the press release, Fraser will play the character WS Hamilton, a lawyer.

The artist became extremely popular because of the Mummy films in the late 90s and early 2000s. After a while participating in smaller projects, he has returned to the spotlight in recent times, having worked on the film Not a Step in False ( which won awards at the Tribeca Festival) and on HBO’s Doom Patrol series.

In addition to Fraser, DiCaprio and De Niro, the film stars Jesse Plemons, who has recently become known for playing characters like Todd (Breaking Bad) and Ed Blumquist (Fargo).

Killers of the Flower Moon (still unnamed in Portuguese) has a screenplay written by Eric Roth (Forrest Gump), produced by Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Martin Scorsese, who will also be the director.