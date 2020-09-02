‘Kill This Love’ is BLACKPINK’s 1 Billion Views on YouTube

BLACKPINK again delivered another video that managed to touch 1 billion views on YouTube after the ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ MV.

On September 2 at around 3 p.m. South Korean time, BLACKPINK’s ‘Kill This Love’ MV released on April 5, 2019 has managed to reach 1 billion views on YouTube.

This extraordinary achievement was achieved by this YG Entertainment girl group together with their BLINK fans in about 1 year 4 months 28 days.

This is not the first time BLACKPINK has reached 1 billion views. Previously Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose also managed to reach 1 billion views on YouTube with the MV “DDU-DU DDU-DU” in November 2019.

With this, “Kill This Love” joins BTS’s “DNA”, “Gangnam Style” and PSY’s “Gentleman” as a K-Pop music video which has managed to reach 1 billion views currently.



