Kill Bill 3: Quentin Tarantino Doesn’t Rule Out Production of The Sequel

Kill Bill 3: Recently, in an interview with the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino spoke again about the possibility of producing a sequel to Kill Bill, his revenge and action film released in two volumes between 2003 and 2004.

According to him, if Kill Bill 3 were realized, the actress Maya Hawke – daughter of the original protagonist, Uma Thurman, and member of the cast of the series Stranger Things – would be perfect to play the main character of the narrative.

“The only [film] I’m able to imagine with an epic sequel, which I would need to get over everything, is Kill Bill,” said Tarantino, adding that he had thought about this issue several times over the course of his career. The filmmaker has also stated, in some interviews, that he intends to retire as a film director with a horror production.

“I believe it wouldn’t be just a revisit of the characters 20 years later, imagining what the Bride and her daughter would be like,” he explained. “In that sense, the idea of ​​casting Uma [Thurman] and her daughter [in real life] Maya would be very interesting,” he revealed.

Kill Bill: Maya Hawke would feature prominently in Tarantino’s sequel

Anyone who is a fan of Tarantino’s feature film knows that there are several challenges along the path of Beatrix Kiddo as she tries to get revenge on Bill (David Carradine) for everything that had previously happened in her life.

The original cast also included guest appearances by Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Julie Dreyfus, Gordon Liu and Chiaki Kuriyama.

Nowadays, what seems to be particularly attractive for Tarantino is the possibility of getting to know more deeply about his protagonist’s relationship with her daughter. What would have happened to the two of them after the end of production in the 2000s? Would Beatrix have performed some kind of training to protect her?

Certainly, if the production is carried out in the way that Tarantino is talking about, mother and daughter will face many dangerous killers together.

So stay tuned for news related to this possible sequel to the movie!