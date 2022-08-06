Kiko Alonso Resigns 1 Day after signing: The NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

After six NFL seasons with four different teams, linebacker Kiko Alonso decided to hang up his cleats on a nail.

Alonso last played for the New Orleans Saints in 2019, but the team brought him back in the offseason, hoping to add some depth to the second-tier defense.

However, according to WWLTV’s Brooke Kirchhofer, the former PFWA defensive rookie of the year is retiring after one workout in training camp.

The NFL world reacted to Alonso calling it a career on social media.

Kiko Alonso, selected in the second round by Buffalo in 2013, has played for the Bills, Dolphins, Eagles and Saints throughout his career.