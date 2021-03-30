Kia unveils new electric car EV6! here are details

Finally, he shared all the details of his electric car, which he named the Kia EV6. The EV6, which is an important model for the company, is a kind of guide for the electric cars to be launched by Kia in the future.

The Kia EV6 uses the same electric car platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, this does not mean that the two vehicles are the same. It should be noted that the Kia EV6 is a completely different car from the Ioniq 5.

Two battery options, 58 and 77.4 kWh, are offered for the car. Rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) options bring the EV6 closer to Hyundai’s cars. However, the EV6 GT model manages to stand out.

The EV6 GT has a 77.4 kWh battery and twin engines. Thanks to this dual engine, which can produce 430 kW of power, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.5 seconds. The maximum speed of the car exceeds 258 kilometers per hour. An electric limited slip differential is also available on the EV6 GT to improve driving dynamics. The average range of the EV6 options is 508 kilometers.

Charging speed is up to 350 kW in the car with 800V charging system. The charge rate of the battery of the car increases from 10 percent to 80 percent within 18 minutes. It is also possible to use the car’s battery to run a microwave or TV, or to charge another electric car.

A total volume of 520 liters is offered in the front and rear trunk of the Kia EV6. The car has two 12-inch screens and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

The Kia EV6 will be on the road by the end of 2021. No information has been given about the prices of the car for now.