Kia should take over the development of Apple’s car

Apple’s electric car is getting closer and closer to being a reality. The American technology company would have entered into a partnership with Hyundai and the South Korean automaker placed the sister company Kia Motors as responsible for the project.

The information was released by the South Korean newspaper Edaily last Tuesday (19) and published by the Reuters agency. Despite citing unidentified sources linked to the automotive companies, the news made Kia’s shares rise 20% in Seoul.

After the media repercussions, Kia issued a statement revealing that it is analyzing cooperation in the production of electric vehicles with foreign companies. However, the note made no mention of a possible link to the Apple project.

On the other hand, as the American website Digital Trends points out, the technology company’s vehicle has been shrouded in secrecy for several years. Thus, it would not be surprising that the automaker issued an enigmatic answer on the matter.

If the rumors are confirmed, the “Apple Car” may still take time to reach the streets. According to a document released by Apple in December 2020, it is possible that the launch of the electric vehicle will only happen between 2025 and 2027.

Experience and excellence in electric cars

Kia is one of the pioneering brands in the modern electric car concept. In 2014, the company launched the first generation of Soul EV and has continued to evolve ever since. Currently, its catalog also includes the praised Niro electric crossover.

Recently, the South Korean automaker announced plans to launch seven new electric models by 2027. Among them, there is an autonomous vehicle expected to hit the market in 2021.

In addition to all of Kia’s experience, Apple’s electric car can be built using the highly modular platform of Hyundai vehicles. Factor that would bring many benefits to the brands involved in the future “Apple Car”.