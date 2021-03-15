Kia shares photos showing the design of electric car EV6

Kia shared the first photos that allow a detailed and clear view of the EV6 electric car. The company published some photos last week showing the EV6 in a blur. Although it is necessary to wait a while to learn all the details about the Kia EV6, the new photos make it possible to get a clear idea of ​​the design.

Featuring a sporty “crossover” inspired design, the EV6 is the first product of Kia’s new design philosophy called “The Union of Opposites”. There are five different pillars on the basis of this philosophy.

These pillars are called by Kia as: “Brave for Nature”, “Joy of Logic”, “The Power of Progress”, “Technology for Life” and “Tension for Calmness”.

“The EV6 is Kia’s first specially designed electric car,” said Karim Habib, Kia’s head of design, regarding the EV6. It reflects a human-centered progressive design and the power of electricity. We believe that the EV6 will be a dominant model in the new electric car market. We tried to create a distinctive and impressive design with the EV6. In doing so, we have benefited from the use of sophisticated high-tech features in pure and rich volumes.

The EV6 is the second electric car to be built on top of Kia’s roof company Hyundai’s E-GMP platform. The platform in question appeared with the Ioniq 5, which Hyundai introduced last month.

All details about the Kia EV6 will be shared before the end of this month. Although the company did not reveal a specific date, it had previously announced that the promotion would take place before the end of March.