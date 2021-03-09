Kia reveals first images of EV6, new 100% electric car

Kia unveiled on Tuesday (9) the first images of the new EV6, the first battery-powered electric car of the South Korean brand built on the new Global Electric Modular Platform (E-GMP). The architecture is aimed exclusively at electric vehicles and is being used by Kia in conjunction with Hyundai.

Vehicles with the E-GMP system will be able to support 400V or 800V batteries and fast charging of up to 80% in just 18 minutes. The images released do not yet provide details on the line, but it is possible to note that the vehicles are equipped with narrow LED headlights and aerodynamic bodywork.

A new nomenclature scheme has also been announced, which will make it easier to identify electric vehicles. All cars on the power line will begin with the prefix “EV”, followed by a number that indicates the vehicle’s position in the series.

The model marks the brand’s new design towards a fully electric future. At the beginning of the year, the company already removed the term “automotive company” from the name as part of Plan S, which consists of the migration of combustion vehicles to electric and more innovative cars.

“EV6 is the embodiment of our brand’s purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’, and our new design philosophy. It was designed to inspire each journey, offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves our customers’ daily lives ”, says Karim Habib, vice president of the Kia Global Design Center. The company aims to launch seven new models of the line by 2027.

The new EV6 will be launched in the first half of 2021.