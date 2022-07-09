Kia Niro EV Range: how far can an electric car travel without recharging?

Kia Niro EV is a non—luxury car designed specifically for those who are looking for an inexpensive electric car. The Niro EV uses the same design platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, an all-electric SUV. Interestingly, this is not the year of the model’s debut, given that Kia has been developing electric cars since 2016. Although the previous models in the Niro fleet were either plug-in hybrid or hybrid cars, they were always high.

Today, there is an increased demand for electric vehicles in the automotive market, and this has prompted such popular automakers as General Motors and Mercedes-Benz to develop cars equipped with electric powertrains. It used to be thought that electric cars were designed exclusively for environmental sustainability, but this is no longer the case. Recently, new releases of electric vehicles have demonstrated the willingness of automakers to offer more advantages, such as stylish design, improved storage space and increased power reserve. In addition, electric vehicles are no longer tied to the sidewalk: electric pickups such as GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T have the ability to travel off-road. Electric cars have become mainstream, and almost every major automaker either has an electric car model or plans to create one in the near future.

The power reserve plays a crucial role in helping consumers determine which electric vehicle to buy, since charging stations have not yet filled the countries like gas stations do. The 2022 Kia Niro EV promises up to 239 miles of mileage on a single full charge, which is neither a disappointment nor an exception. The Niro EV, equipped with an EV transmission, is capable of developing a power of 201 liters. The battery is located under the floor of the car. If the driver needs more power, just pressing the sport mode button is enough. Perhaps Niro is designed for all seasons, especially for winter. There is a cold weather package with a battery heater that optimizes the charging speed and battery performance in cold weather. The package also comes with a heat pump, which allows the electric vehicle to increase its power reserve. An additional feature of the Cold Weather package is the heated steering wheel, which allows the driver to feel warm whenever the temperature drops sharply.

Charging options for Niro EV

Kia offers several options for charging the Niro EV, which makes this process convenient for drivers. Drivers can access charging options at home or on the go depending on their current needs. The standard 400 V DC fast charging system provides various charging levels. For example, drivers can use the Level 1 (120V) mode, which is identical to a home outlet. There is a level 2, 240 V socket, which can be found mainly in public places and can be installed at home. The Niro EV is compatible with public DC fast charging outlets capable of charging an electric vehicle’s battery up to 80 percent in one hour and 15 minutes. Using 100 kW DC fast charging can provide the driver with an additional 100 miles of mileage during 30 minutes of charging.

Niro EV owners can find the nearest public charging station using the Kia Access app. The electric car also has a regenerative self-charging function that collects kinetic energy that would be lost when drivers slow down or brake. This function uses the kinetic energy expended to recharge the battery. After partnering with ChargePoint, Kia Niro EV buyers will receive a ChargePoint Home Flex EV charger from a registered Kia dealer or any other dealership.