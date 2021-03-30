Kia EV6: New electricity goes up to 80% in 18 minutes

After the design was unveiled recently, the Kia EV6 had the technical details released by the South Korean automaker. The information shows a fast electric car with impressive specifications. For example, its fast charging allows you to go from 10% to 80% battery in just 18 minutes.

Featured, this is the first Kia model to be built to be 100% electric. The vehicles are manufactured on the E-GMP platform, the same used by Hyundai for the production of the Ioniq 5.

The Kia EV6 will hit the market with varying configurations. For example, the vehicle will be sold with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive options. Likewise, the brand will offer standard (58 kWh) and long-range (77.4 kWh) batteries.

According to the automaker, the models with rear-wheel drive and long-range batteries have autonomy to run for about 510 km. For now, the reach estimates for the other configurations have not been revealed.

The EV6 also features support for bidirectional charging that promises to be much faster than other electrics. That’s because the E-GMP platform uses 800-volt batteries, which allows a charge of 10 to 80% in 18 minutes.

Finally, it was confirmed that the models with four-wheel drive will use two electric motors that combined produce 430 kW – equivalent to 576 horsepower. As a result, the vehicle goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds.

Internal items of the Kia EV6

The interior of the EV6 features two 12-inch curved displays: one instrument panel and the second for infotainment. Another item that draws attention is an augmented reality screen that projects information into the driver’s field of vision.

The Kia EV6 is expected to reach “selected markets” in the second half of 2021. For now, there is no information on whether the model will be available to Brazilian consumers.