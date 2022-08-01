Kia EV6: All charging options for electric crossover

Jojo Siwa. Stuart Cook/Shutterstock

Clarification of the situation. Jojo Siwa clarifies the situation after fans questioned her comments about sexuality.

Jojo Siwa For many years

At the end of last month, 19-year-old Siva faced a negative reaction after she spoke in detail about her cuming-out and her relationship with the word “lesbian”.

“The point is not to feel comfortable being the face of a young demographic group of LGBTQ, young age, youth. It’s about being honored with such an honor. It’s that I was appointed, not myself, it’s just that the world calls me a gay icon, calls me an icon of this generation. It’s an honor I don’t take lightly,” the Dance Moms graduate told Yahoo Life on July 21, before joking, “I don’t like the word [lesbian] itself. This is the same as many other things. But I mean, at the end of the day, that’s what I am. …It’s like the word “wet”. It’s just like… ugh!”

Everything Jojo Siwa Said About Her Upcoming Trip

The singer also noted that “everything was perfect” when she first decided to discuss her identity. “If the world had ordered me to come out earlier, I would have definitely done it, but I never felt the need for it. I probably never even really realized that I was a lesbian until I realized that I was a lesbian,” she added. “If I could go back in time and change something, I don’t think I would do it.”

Siva’s fans were quick to question her aversion to the lesbian label. The Nebraska native, for her part, took to social media to respond to comments in which she was criticized for insulting her followers.

“OK, I’ve been going through my comments and I just want to clarify something, I’ve never said lesbian is a dirty word and I would never say it’s a dirty word because it’s not,” the judge explained to So You Think You Can Dance during the Video TikTok on Saturday, July 30th. “That’s not a bad word. It’s not an insult, and especially it’s not a word that I’m ashamed to say or ashamed to identify in any way.”

Timeline of Jojo Siva and Kylie Prue’s relationship

According to the singer, her problems were limited to the word itself, not its meaning. “I don’t hate the word ‘lesbian’. I just, whenever someone talks to me about my sexuality, I just say I’m gay,” she admitted. “It’s not a word that comes out of my mouth, if that makes sense.”

Siva, who is currently dating Kylie Prue, was released in January 2021. During her first interview in July, the Nickelodeon star also revealed that the criticism was “endless” for her. “One thing I’ve learned is that, no matter what, criticism won’t go away, so just keep going forward,” she shared at the time.