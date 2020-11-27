Ki Young: Bitcoin Whales Take Action, Dump May Come

CryptoQuant CEO said Bitcoin whales are on the move and warned investors of the possibility of dumping soon. According to the CEO, dump can happen in the short term.

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju has warned investors of dumping with his new Bitcoin comment. Transferring his analysis without advice, the CEO showed that Bitcoin whales are transferring large amounts of money to the stock markets. Drawing attention to the red danger zone in the graphic he shared, Ki Young stated that he believes dump will come in the short term.

“All Exchanges Inflow Mean (144-block MA / Average of inflow to all exchanges) exceeded 2 BTC. I think we are in a dangerous area. When the whales are active on the stock markets, the price will likely go sideways or drop. ”

Stating that he was waiting for a correction by sharing the All Exchanges Inflow Mean (144-block MA) on November 26, the CEO said:

“More corrections may come to Bitcoin. All Exchanges Inflow Mean is still high. BTC will break $ 20,000 by December. ”

Could whales be buying altcoins?

Bitcoin maximalist and angel investor WhalePanda brought a different perspective to Ki Young’s statement. “Maybe they’re buying altcoins,” WhalePanda says for whales. He commented.

A user named John Cho also made a comment by mentioning the subject of altcoin like WhalePanda. “I think they want to sell in altcoins,” Cho suggested, suggesting that the whales may have turned to altcoins. said.

Anndy Lian, who works in the field of blockchain, is also one of those waiting for dump. Lian explained that Bitcoin whales are transferring money to various exchanges, so a dump scenario can be seen in the short term. However, he said that the BTC price could go down as well.



