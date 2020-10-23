Khloë Terae revealed a red lingerie set made of sheer lace.

Khloë Terae paralyzed traffic, stole all eyes and left her followers with their mouths open, waiting for more. And it is that the Canadian model went out on the street and revealed her red lingerie set, made of transparent lace.

The sexy blonde turned the streets into her erotic catwalk because her daring sexy nurse outfit had few buttons, and those that were missing left her red, transparent lace bra, in full view of everyone.

Before heating up the network with this costume, which seems to be one of her options to celebrate Halloween, Khloë had already upset her fans by stripping naked with three of her model friends.

