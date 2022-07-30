Khloe Kardashian’s Delivery Shows That Even Her Family Refers To Kourtney and Travis Barker As Kravitz

Fans who tuned in to the first season of The Kardashians hoping to look inside the relationship of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were certainly not disappointed. We saw that the PDA was not just for their social media posts, as other members of the Kardashian-Jenner team commented several times that the couple is always connected by the hip (and lips, and hands, etc.). Since they really behave like one united person, the couple’s nickname is especially appropriate, and the family should also think so, since it has been proven that not only we mere mortals call them “Kravi”.

The couple is known for their public kisses. Whether Kravis wants to get each other’s skulls at Disneyland, piss off Scott Disick with his PDA in Italy, or join other celebrities in a tongue fight on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, they can’t seem to tear themselves away from each other. The family apparently decided to embrace the idea of “2-become-1,” as evidenced by the photo that Kourtney Kardashian shared on her Instagram stories. The picture shows a large Manila envelope, which apparently was delivered from Khloe Kardashian’s sister, with the inscription “KRAVIS” in large letters on the front side.

I am glad that the founder of Poosh clarified that this package was sent by her sister, because there is definitely something sinister in the unaddressed envelope, which only shows their nickname, without specifying what is inside. Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t show us the contents of the package, but she gives us solid proof that her reality TV family supports the “Kravis” phenomenon.

Kourtney Kardashian seems to like the combination of her and her husband’s names, as she also shared a series of photos taken for Poosh, which she called “Kravis’ Guide to Vegan Eating in Los Angeles.” Take a look at the beautiful couple preparing to taste plant food

The cute couple have been neighbors and friends for a long time, and Courtney spoke in detail about how she and Travis Barker became more than friends. He asked the question less than a year later, and Kravis got married in a series of three wedding ceremonies in April and May of this year.

Kourtney Kardashian definitely proved she wouldn’t leave her new husband when Travis Barker had to be hospitalized with what turned out to be pancreatitis in June. Kardashian blasted the paparazzi who sold her old photos to TMZ, saying she was “absent” the day after the drummer was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center when she actually never left the hospital.

The first season of the Hulu family reality show showed Kravis struggling to get pregnant as they expressed a desire to expand their family. Kourtney Kardashian tried several different schemes to improve fertility after IVF did not give them the expected results. When the second season of The Kardashians returns on September 22, will we be able to see their continuation? And if they manage to have a baby, what are the chances that his name will be Kravis? Place your bets right now!

Fans can watch the first season of The Kardashians with a subscription to Hulu, and while we’re waiting for the second season, don’t forget to watch some of the other best shows on Hulu.