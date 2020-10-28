Khloé Kardashian’s coronavirus test was positive,

The Kardashians confirm that the youngest of the sisters, Khloé, tested positive for the coronavirus and assure that the Covid-19 affected her a lot.

The news about the condition of the socialite, businesswoman and presenter, Khloé Kardashian was confirmed in the exclusive clip of the new Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday, October 29.

Somagnews had pointed out a possible Khloé infection in mid-August when a video of her was leaked in which she was very ill, but because the businesswoman continued to publish photographs of her and her family, everything remained as a false rumor.

The new footage begins with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner expressing concern that Khloé Kardashian was in such a bad shape. “We are eagerly awaiting Khloé’s results to see if she has it or not,” Kim shares in a confessional.

Kim and Kris nervous about Khloe’s COVID

Kim Kardashian, in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip from this October 29, points out that her instinct tells her that Khloé does have it just because she is very ill. “That really scares me for her, because I can tell that she’s freaking out now and she’s very nervous about it.”

An equally nervous Kris goes on to reveal that she “jumped on the phone with all the doctors who would take her call” and is heard saying that she’s trying to find someone who can help her.

Unfortunately, as Kim expresses to the KUWTK camera, all the family can do is wait for Khloe’s test results.

In self-recorded footage, Khloe confirms she tested positive for COVID-19. “I just found out I have a crown,” says True Thompson’s mother. “I’ve been in my room. It’s going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days.”

In detailing her symptoms, Khloe reveals that she suffered from vomiting, tremors, and hot flashes and flushes. To make matters worse, the coronavirus also caused terrible headaches.

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” he relates. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The cough, my chest would burn when I coughed.”

In a hoarse voice, Khloé points out that her throat has not yet recovered. “Let me tell you, that’s real,” expresses the Revenge Body host. “But we are all going to get through this.”

She continues to assure viewers that if everyone follows the precautions “we will all be fine.”

Before saying goodbye, Khloé comments, “May God bless us all.” Don’t miss Thursday’s new KUWTK to see how Khloe’s battle with the coronavirus unfolds.



