Khloe Kardashian’s comments were ridiculed by the new KUWTK clip

After the scandal about Tristan Thompson’s paternity surfaced again in the season finale of The Kardashians, fans ridicule Chloe for comments she made about cheating in the re-appeared clip Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the season finale, fans looked behind the scenes of the scandal, which first broke out in early December. At that time, fans only knew that Tristan was the father of the child of personal trainer Marali Nichols and that at the time of conception Tristan was dating Chloe. In the reality show, Chloe often told her sisters that Tristan had grown up so much and that they had formed a strong friendship when they raised their four-year-old daughter Tru Thompson together. The founder of Good American seemed confident that she and Tristan would try their relationship again.

However, everything collapsed when the news about fatherhood appeared, and Chloe took the scandal very hard. The star even told her sister Kendall Jenner that she fainted because of the stress she was in. According to the episode, Tristan slept with Marali on the night of his 30th birthday party, which Chloe arranged for him. Kim found out about it first and quickly informed her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, while Khloe was still asleep and did not answer Kim’s phone calls. The scene was very similar to the KUWTK scene when the family first found out about Tristan’s infidelity.

Now fans are talking about another KUWTK clip in which Khloe’s comments made by Courtney seem to have backfired. “I’m reviewing KUWTK and I can’t stand this irony of Chloe’s words, oh,” Reddit user Repulsive_Flower5874 wrote. The user also shared a clip of Courtney talking to her younger sister about the drama of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Chloe doesn’t really sympathize with Scott in the clip, and when her sister calls her a man-hater, Chloe replies, “No, I’m not. I just don’t let people fuck me, and when you cheat on me, you’re gone. You won’t do it again, and again, and again. I’m sorry, it’s not normal, it’s not respect, it’s not what boyfriends do with their girlfriends.”

“Oh my God, it’s not outdated,” said CodePen3190 user. Despite Khloe’s comments, the Kardashian star denied her statement with Tristan. The NBA player cheated on Chloe several times, one of them was with Kylie’s former best friend Jordan Woods, but Chloe continued to give him one chance after another in the hope that they would settle everything. This isn’t the first time fans have scolded Chloe over a KUWTK clip. In the scene where Kim complained about Kanye West’s then-husband, Khloe sided with Kanye, and fans felt that this was a reflection of her own morality. Fans think that Chloe always puts her soulmate first, no matter what they did wrong, and she has no boundaries or self-esteem.

Although Chloe didn’t have a chance to predict her future when she made these comments, it might have been helpful for her to look back at the clip after Tristan cheated for the first time. Her comments definitely make her look like a hypocrite, and maybe it’s time for her to apologize to Courtney for not listening to her on stage. Fans will probably never let Chloe get over it, but hopefully this time she will follow her own advice and put an end to her relationship with Tristan forever. The Kardashian star made some good points in the re-appeared clip, and while she may have gone against her own morals in the past, it’s never too late for Khloe to change her mind.