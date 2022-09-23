Khloe Kardashian’s Adidas sports shoes went on sale at Amazon.com

Khloe Kardashian has always been one of those who shared with her fans on Instagram her stylish sportswear and other aspects of her life, often showing off her must-have Good American leggings and other basic gym supplies. If you’ve been following what mom and entrepreneur wore, chances are you’ve spotted everything from her workout kits to sports bras. And if you’re looking at her shoes, you’re in luck: one of her proven pairs of Adidas sneakers, Cloudfoam’s favorite Pure Running Shoes, is on sale on Amazon with up to 30% off.

Last year, Kardashian shared a photo of herself in leopard print leggings from her brand’s sportswear line in an Instagram story. And while the coordinated set was undoubtedly stylish, another of her main accents were her sneakers. Perhaps you were looking for a pair of comfortable running shoes that could be worn as everyday running gear. Or maybe you want celebrity-approved shoes to complement your sporty look. In any case, they deserve a place in your wardrobe.

You can purchase Khloé-approved Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 sneakers for just $49. Adidas sneakers have a memory foam insole and a shock-absorbing Cloudfoam lining. The soft cushioning midsole adds comfort when you go out for coffee or for a jog.