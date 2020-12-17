Khloé Kardashian with silver thigh high boots near her tree!

Khloé Kardashian just posted a wonderful photo of herself near her Christmas tree! Internet users loved her outfit!

Khloé Kardashian caused a stir on Instagram today! Indeed, the beautiful brunette posted a photo of herself posing in front of her Christmas tree!

Watch out for your eyes, Khloé Kardashian posted a breathtaking photo via her Instagram feed! Indeed, in the image in question, the young woman was posing wearing a black ensemble and silver thigh-high boots!

A party look that her followers loved! Indeed, in just a few hours, the post in question has already accumulated more than 500,000 likes on the social network, a real record for True’s mother!

Khloé Kardashian fans also rallied in the comments bar! Indeed, they wanted to compliment their favorite star!

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN, INTERNET USERS VALIDATE HIS VERY ORIGINAL SHORTS

Like each of the posts of the beautiful Khloé Kardashian, many Internet users have reacted to her last publication!

“The silver thigh high boots are just too hot, perfect for parties like Christmas or New Years! “” But what a beauty, besides, your tree goes with your shoes … Really high class! ”

Or: “Khloé Kardashian is really too stylish like that, I validate her outfit and also the thigh high boots!” »« A beauty… You are magnificent and your tree too! We can thus read on the social network of the mother of True!

Comments all more positive than the others and which will therefore please the beautiful Khloé! We let you admire the post in question below … Attention, the beautiful Khloé shines with a thousand lights!



