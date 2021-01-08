Khloé Kardashian wants a baby from Tristan Thompson!

Beautiful Khloé Kardashian seems to be ready to become a mom for the second time. And what’s more, with Tristan Thompson!

The least we can say is that the love story between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is not easy. However, they would be ready to take a new course.

Everything had started well between them. After their love at first sight in 2016, the pretty brunette quickly became pregnant and gave birth to her first child, True, on April 12, 2018.

Unfortunately, at that point, her beloved’s past resurfaced. Rumors of deception then circulated about him. And if Khloé Kardashian decided to close her eyes, the scandal with Jordyn Woods in 2019 ended up breaking her relationship.

Indeed, the young woman has decided to end her relationship. But that was without counting on Tristan Thompson’s efforts to win her back.

“Tristan went out of his way to get back together with Khloé. He apologized several times and promised that he had really changed. She resisted for a long time but he slowly managed to find a way back into her life. Obviously, Khloé is hesitant and very cautious about him, ”a close source told E! News.

In any case, the fact of having passed the confinement together will have enabled them to mend things. Thus, the stars have formalized their comeback on social networks in the summer of 2020.

However, Khloé Kardashian remains suspicious. “Tristan is motivated to do things differently this time around and not ruin anything. Khloé remains hopeful for their future together and saw a big change in Tristan, ”she said.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: READY FOR A SECOND BABY?

Since then, everything seems to be fine! Indeed, it is even said that the two lovers could soon unite for life or better yet, welcome a new member into their home.

So, Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter were photographed in Boston, Massachusetts. But the new mother mostly wore a huge diamond on her left ring finger. What to arouse curiosity!

But that’s not all ! Khloé Kardashian “absolutely wants to have another baby” with the NBA player and is willing to put the idea of ​​marriage aside for a while, according to a close source.

A baby for 2021 could therefore be on the way. It must be said that the young woman has always loved her life as a mother. “My favorite part about being a mother,” she told Entertainment Tonight. Before continuing: “It’s so old-fashioned, but it’s like no matter how tired you are, it’s total bliss no matter what. “.

Will True have a baby brother or sister this year? To be continued !