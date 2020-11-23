Khloé Kardashian unveils Good American letter sweatshirts!

In Story of her Instagram account, Khloé Kardashian proudly presented her new sweatshirts from her clothing brand Good American!

For a few days now, Khloé Kardashian seems really in turmoil. Indeed, while the creator of Good American was close to Tristan Thompson, nothing is going any more between the parents of True. And the fans must have had a hard time following this story.

Initially, Khloé Kardashian spent all of her 1st confinement with Tristan Thompson and True. They all had a great time together. And looked really, really happy. But that’s not all.

In an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashian, Tristan Thompson even said he wanted to get Khloé Kardashian back. The young man did not hesitate to tell her that he will do anything to get back with her.

But it looks like something has happened in between. Indeed, not long ago, True’s mother decided to no longer follow her ex on Instagram. As when she broke up, she shares strange messages on Instagram.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN VERY PROUD TO PRESENT HER GOOD AMERICAN PULLOVERS

Indeed, Khloé Kardashian reveals her feeling of the moment through texts. And at the moment, she doesn’t seem to be in top form. The pretty blonde has therefore decided to put everything in her work. In particular its brand.

As a reminder, the reality TV candidate has created a clothing brand called “Good American”. On social media, she does not hesitate to promote it. To the delight of her fans.

This Monday, November 23, Kylie Jenner’s sister shared several Story videos from her Instagram account. She unveiled her new Good American lettered sweatshirts. And the least we can say is that she seems very proud of it.

The young woman also revealed that all letters from A to Z were available!



