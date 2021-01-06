Khloé Kardashian: True’s mom receives a very symbolic gift

Khloé Kardashian received a very nice gift from her best friend. Besides, it winks at his daughter True. Khloé Kardashian is very close to her friend Lorraine Schwarz. Her friend gave her a very nice gift for the start of the year and that goes to True too.

Khloé Kardashian is off to a great start to the year. The reality TV star had a great holiday season and was able to count on her family. For Christmas she was with her sisters and had a great time. Then, she didn’t hesitate to spoil her daughter, True.

The girl was able to bake with her mother and was also able to see her cousins ​​as well as her cousins. A good time in family therefore which was extended during the New Year. While Kylie Jenner was in the mountains, Khloé seems to have remained quiet with her child.

Khloé Kardashian seems to start the new year well. Her friends are thinking of her and she has received some gifts. In fact, she was touched by a gift from her friend Lorraine Schwarz.

Her best friend makes very beautiful jewelry and therefore wanted to surprise Khloé and True. Thus, she made them a very beautiful symbolic necklace.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GETS A NICE NECKLACE FOR TRUE!

Khloé Kardashian took her phone to show off her nice gift on Instagram. The reality TV star was touched by the clothes, but also the necklace with a small medal that represents a “T”. This represents True’s first name and the gift was even for the little girl.

“I just received this lovely gift from Lorraine. It’s incredible. This tracksuit is too cute on her. This is her own collection, “Khloé shared on the social network. The starlet subsequently showed the necklace in question.

Finally, for the New Year, Khloé Kardashian posted several photos with her daughter. We find her in a beautiful silver dress and she wears exactly the same outfit as little True.

Thus, the starlet seems very complicit with her daughter. She very often appears close to her and radiates happiness alongside True. In any case, Laurraine seems to have spoiled her friend for 2021!