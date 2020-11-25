Khloé Kardashian: True loves to smell rose!

Via her Instagram account, Khloé Kardashian has unveiled an adorable anecdote about her little True! And the girl melted the web.

Khloé Kardashian is totally gaga over her little True. Via her social networks, the star has also shared an incredible photo of her daughter who had the merit of cracking her community.

Like her other sisters, Khloé Kardashian is one of the most famous women around. As a reminder, the businesswoman has seen her notoriety explode thanks to “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

On screen, Kris Jenner’s daughter has often made viewers laugh because of her escapades! Having a strong personality, she often backcombed her bun with the other members of her family.

But lately, his sister Kim made official the end of the shooting of the show. But that Khloé Kardashian fans can rest assured, they can continue to follow all of her daily life via her social networks.

Last I heard, all is well for her! On the Web, Mason’s aunt often promotes his “Good American” brand.

Passionate about fashion, she knows everything in the field. Along with all this, “Koko” is also deeply involved in the education of his daughter True. And their duo often causes a sensation on Instagram!

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: HIS TRUE DAUGHTER MAKES SENSATION ON THE CANVAS!

Even though Khloé Kardashian is very busy with her business, she loves spending special moments with her daughter True. Mother and daughter are also super accomplices.

Like her famous mother, the little girl can also boast of having a princess wardrobe! Like a real mother hen, Khloé Kardashian loves to heat up her credit card to make her happy. Nothing is too good for the little girl!

A few hours ago, the influencer unveiled a new photo of True that has melted the web. Facing the photographer, North’s cousin posed on a fence with a pretty flower in her hand.

“I give thanks every day for you my adorable True”, confided the young mother, specifying that her daughter loved to smell the roses each time during their walks. So cute!



