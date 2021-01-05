Khloé Kardashian: Tristan Thompson lynched!

The flashback between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson divides! And on the Web, Internet users do not hesitate to tackle the athlete.

Last year, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson decided to give themselves another chance. Unfortunately for the lovebirds, their relationship is not really unanimous on the Internet.

The private life of Khloé Kardashian continues to fascinate the tabloids. But also Internet users!

In 2020 during the first lockdown, the star patched up with her ex Tristan Thompson. As a reminder, Kris Jenner’s daughter had put an end to the story following the latter’s numerous infidelities.

After some ups and downs, Khloé Kardashian and the basketball player now seem to love each other like they did on Day 1. But December 15, 2020, is the tragedy!

The “Daily Mail” reveals that Tristan Thompson seems closer and closer to his assistant! Newly settled in Boston for work, the duo have seemed inseparable for several weeks.

Fortunately, their complicity does not seem to bother Khloé Kardashian in the least. She also joined her man several times before the Christmas holidays!

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: TRISTAN THOMPSON TAKES IT FOR HIS RANK!

A source close to Khloé Kardashian has also made rare confidences to People magazine about the star’s family life. To believe his words, everything would be fine for Kim’s sister.

“Khloé and True had a fun week in Boston. They played in the snow, went shopping and enjoyed their outings, ”the anonymous informant said.

But also: “They also celebrated Christmas in advance with Tristan because they could not all be together that day”. Even though Khloé Kardashian seems madly in love with Tristan Thompson, she is not yet determined to leave L.A.

In any case on the Web, Internet users are convinced that his relationship with the athlete will not last. They didn’t hesitate to tackle them on one of the influencer’s 31st photos.

Indeed in her photos, the star appears alone with her daughter. “Does her boyfriend party with other women? “, We can read under one of Khloé Kardashian’s posts.

But also: “Tristan is probably still partying in a club with a group of women”. Terrible attacks that don’t seem to have hit True’s mom. Silence is sometimes the best answer!



