Khloé Kardashian: Tristan Thompson gives a bouquet!

Tristan Thompson gives Khloé Kardashian a huge bouquet of beautiful roses! We give you more details. Khloé Kardashian receives a huge bouquet of roses from Tristan Thompson.

Two days ago, the prestigious PCAs, the People’s Choice Awards, was held. And although it was held without an audience, the nominated stars were presented with their awards.

In fact this year, Khloé Kardashian received the People’s Choice Award for Reality Personality of the Year! But that’s not all. The Kardashians also received a Keeping Up With the Kardashians award!

So, Tristan Thompson decided to spoil the pretty Khloé Kardashian. And the latter sees things in a big way!

He indeed offered his daughter’s mother a huge bouquet of roses! And the young woman did not fail to reveal this adorable gift on social networks.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN UNVEILS HIS NICE GIFT

So it’s a bouquet the size of little True that the young man sent to Khloé Kardashian. She therefore wanted to share this adorable attention on her Instagram account.

“Did I get roses from your daddy? »Asks the young mother to her daughter. “He congratulates me on my PCA award?” Oh ok. Thank you. We can hear him say on his Instagram story.

The couple seems to spin the perfect love. Indeed, the 36-year-old mother has been very close to Tristan Thompson since this summer.

It should be noted that Khloé Kardashian had left her daughter’s father after the latter’s infidelity in early 2019. But the confinement really helped the couple reconcile.

Indeed, during quarantine the young parents confined themselves together in order to be as close as possible to their daughter True. A period which was obviously very beneficial to young lovers.



